Daytonaa s iconic Streamline Hotel set to begin hiring
The owner of the newly renovated Streamline Hotel will hold a hiring event on Thursday and Friday as the Art Deco landmark property prepares to reopen late this spring. The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the beachside hotel at 140 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach.
