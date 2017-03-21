Daytonaa s iconic Streamline Hotel se...

Daytonaa s iconic Streamline Hotel set to begin hiring

Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The owner of the newly renovated Streamline Hotel will hold a hiring event on Thursday and Friday as the Art Deco landmark property prepares to reopen late this spring. The job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the beachside hotel at 140 S. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach.

