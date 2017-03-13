Daytona Taco Bell killer: a When it happened, I felt nothinga
A quarter-century ago, Jeffrey Farina sat in the back of a Daytona Beach police car after shooting and killing a teenager during the robbery of a Taco Bell and recalled his answer to a psychiatrist who had asked him what he felt when he pulled the trigger. “I told him the truth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Company while visiting
|4 hr
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|4 hr
|Richard
|6
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|8 hr
|shilovadar0
|1
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|SJCSKR
|182
|Jackie Pettis
|Wed
|pcg
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Uncle Bert
|176
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Wed
|Baller
|6
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC