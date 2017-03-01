Daytona Police: Man found dead believed suspect in killing
"I can't confirm but it's looking that this subject back here is our suspect from the homicide from early Saturday morning," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri. The body, which was found Sunday afternoon between a surf store and a gas station at North Atlantic and Glenview avenues, was two blocks from where a woman was shot in the head outside the Italian Pizza and Grill at 515 N. Atlantic Ave., Capri said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Molly brown
|9 hr
|Lisa
|2
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|9 hr
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Fri
|wondering
|4
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 1
|Steven
|2
|Helicopter over head? (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|Don
|5
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC