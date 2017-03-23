Daytona PD: Body camera video shows c...

Daytona PD: Body camera video shows cop nearly get hit by drunk driver

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Chron

A Daytona Beach police officer is alive and unharmed after he narrowly avoided getting hit during a traffic stop, Orlando's WESH-TV reports . The police department said Officer Jermaine Jones had pulled over a motorist along the Seabreeze Bridge and was standing in the median when a Black Mercedes suddenly lost control.

Daytona Beach, FL

