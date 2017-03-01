Daytona officer cleared in shooting of teen

A Daytona Beach police officer has been cleared in an officer-involved shooting in which a teenager was grazed by a bullet, according to the State Attorney's Office. Prosecutors will not file charges against Daytona Beach Officer Marcus Booth in the shooting on Oct. 22, 2016, of Deandre L. Sanders, according to a letter released Thursday by the State Attorney's Office.

