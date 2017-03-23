Daytona explores turning wastewater into drinking water
Daytona Beach is embarking on a groundbreaking attempt to test whether water flushed into its sewers from homes throughout the city could be treated and turned into drinking water. But don't expect that water to be flowing from city taps anytime soon.
