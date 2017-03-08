Daytona Beach police, U.S. Marshals hunting for accused drive-by killer
The man accused in a drive-by shooting that resulted in a death has been identified and is being sought out by police and the U.S. Marshals Service. The fatal shooting occurred Saturday on Magnolia Avenue just before 7:30 a.m., six hours after another homicide on the beachside.
