Concerts to rock Daytonaa s Ocean Center for 1st time in years

DAYTONA BEACH – When classic rockers Iron Butterfly unleash "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" and other hard-charging oldies on Saturday at the Ocean Center, it'll be the first time that a concert has rattled the rafters at the county-run convention center in more than six years. The Iron Butterfly show, aimed squarely at the Bike Week crowd, is part of a weekend's worth of music to be presented at the Ocean Center by RockPack Concerts, a promotion company in Fort Myers.

