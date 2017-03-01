Candlelight vigil in Daytona Beach illuminates need for free speech, press
Dressed more for a funeral than for a night downtown, demonstrators crowded the Daytona Beach intersection of Beach Street and International Speedway Boulevard Saturday to mourn what they see as the loss of free speech under President Donald Trump. Demonstrators didn't use their own voices to call for change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|18 hr
|Guy
|4
|Joeys
|23 hr
|wondering
|4
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 1
|Steven
|2
|Molly brown
|Mar 1
|Batman
|1
|Helicopter over head? (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|Don
|5
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC