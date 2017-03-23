Boy shoots gun in FL school lot; Mom charged
A woman who left her child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Florida church's school has been charged with felony child neglect after the 3-year-old boy found her loaded handgun and pulled the trigger, sheriff's deputies said. The boy wasn't injured after the shooting Monday afternoon, but Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Gary Davidson said the bullet from the .380-caliber Glock pistol shattered a window in the vehicle and lodged in the door frame.
