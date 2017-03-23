Boy shoots gun in FL school lot; Mom ...

Boy shoots gun in FL school lot; Mom charged

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WPTV Local News

A woman who left her child unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Florida church's school has been charged with felony child neglect after the 3-year-old boy found her loaded handgun and pulled the trigger, sheriff's deputies said. The boy wasn't injured after the shooting Monday afternoon, but Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Gary Davidson said the bullet from the .380-caliber Glock pistol shattered a window in the vehicle and lodged in the door frame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13) 5 hr John 12
Molly brown 13 hr Genesis 6
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 21 Grunt56 184
Company while visiting Mar 16 Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Mar 16 Richard 6
Keva Matovina Mar 16 Port Orange 1
News Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ... Mar 16 shilovadar0 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC