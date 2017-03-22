Boom To Grow: Volusia, Flagler among ...

Boom To Grow: Volusia, Flagler among nationa s fastest-growing areas

According to just-released data by the U.S. Census Bureau, the two counties are among the nation's fastest-growing, with a combined population increase of 14,296 between July 1, 2016 and July 1, 2016. The Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metropolitan statistical area - which includes Flagler County - was among the 25-fastest growing metro areas in the country during the July 2015-July 2016 time frame, joining eight other Florida communities on the Census Bureau list.

