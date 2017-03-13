Bikers enjoy final day of fun before ...

Bikers enjoy final day of fun before rolling out

DAYTONA Beach - Nothing can drown out the loud rattling of motorcycle engines overwhelming the senses at Bike Week central on Main Street on a late Sunday morning like the aroma of fresh onions and steak sizzling on a grill. As bikers prepared to roll out of Daytona Beach at the end of the 76th Bike Week, the food stall, nestled in a tight spot on the south side of Main Street near Atlantic Avenue, hoped the delicious flavors would draw enough customers to make a few dollars more.

Daytona Beach, FL

