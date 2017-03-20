Biker-Breaker Boost: Bike Week, spring break help area hotels
At the same time, some hotel managers also expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of this year's annual biker influx, bumped back a week later in March - causing it to overlap with one of the heaviest weeks of college spring break traffic. “Bikers and breakers do not mix,” Bob Hietala, general manager of the 213-room Perry's Ocean-Edge Resort, said in his email survey response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|81 forever
|183
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
|Keva Matovina
|Mar 16
|Port Orange
|1
|Man accused of murdering his uncle captured in ...
|Mar 16
|shilovadar0
|1
|Jackie Pettis
|Mar 15
|pcg
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 15
|Uncle Bert
|176
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC