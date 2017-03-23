Bike Week 2017 saw increase in Dayton...

Bike Week 2017 saw increase in Daytona trauma cases

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Overall, trauma admissions spiked this year compared to the previous five years. There was a total of 69 Bike Week-related trauma patients wheeled through the doors at Halifax Health Medical Center during the 10-day event that concluded March 19, according to statistics provided by the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Coat littering 2 hr grizz58 1
Molly brown 11 hr Lol 8
Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13) 22 hr John 12
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 21 Grunt56 184
Company while visiting Mar 16 Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Mar 16 Richard 6
Keva Matovina Mar 16 Port Orange 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC