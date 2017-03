BAKER v. STATE

James V. Viggiano, Jr., Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Middle Region, and Ann Marie Mirialakis and Ali A. Shakoor, Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Middle Region, Temple Terrace, Florida, for Appellant/Petitioner Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida, and Vivian Singleton, Assistant Attorney General, Daytona Beach, Florida, for Appellee/Respondent Cornelius Baker, a prisoner under sentence of death, appeals an order of the circuit court denying his motion for postconviction relief under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851 and petitions this Court for a writ of habeas corpus. We have jurisdiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.