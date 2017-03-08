Auschwitz survivor brings story to Volusia students
The three-camp complex where Klein spent his formative years claimed the lives of an estimated 1.3 million during World War II, part of the 6 million Jewish lives lost to Nazi Germany. But Klein, his sisters and his mother did survive, and over the years the Villages resident has become more and more inspired to share the experience – however horrific – with younger generations.
