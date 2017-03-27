After Volusia council lecture, Heather Post backs off board

First-year Volusia County Councilwoman Heather Post promises to remain involved with a Daytona Beach homelessness committee, but will not serve on the board after her appointment caught colleagues off guard and led to a public lesson on what she should and shouldn't do. Post said recently she was surprised by the way her fellow council members reacted to the news. But the councilwoman didn't let her peers know of her March 15 appointment beforehand and County Chair Ed Kelley called that a breach of "unwritten protocol" - especially considering that the city's board will soon ask the county for financial support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.