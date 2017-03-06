Adorable mascot drummer opts for death metal interpretation of childrens' song
In this video, a drummer in a cute yet bulky mascot costume thrashes the dickens out of a chirpy childrens' song , thereby improving it beyond measure. Korean illustrator Jang Suk-Woo was inspired by the music of Max Schneider to create some lovely layered illustrations.
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Molly brown
|11 hr
|Batman
|3
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Mar 5
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Mar 3
|wondering
|4
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 1
|Steven
|2
|Helicopter over head? (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|Don
|5
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|joe
|3
