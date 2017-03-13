Accidents litter roadways as Bike Week comes to a close

A motorcycle crash with injuries occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at N. Peninsula Drive and Butler Boulevard in Daytona Beach, between Main Street and Seabreeze Boulevard. The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association said an accident involving multiple cars and motorcycles at U.S. 1 and Benton Street in Ormond Beach happened around 5 p.m., near Destination Daytona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.