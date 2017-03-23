A Teeny Tiny Dog Carries Her Enormous Plush Lamb Out to the Car All By Herself

A teeny-tiny Yorkshire terrier named Lucy in Daytona Beach Florida , went shopping with her human where she picked out for herself an enormous plush lamb easily two or three times her size and the excited little dog did everything she could to contain her excitement while her human paid for the toy. Once purchased, however, Lucy grabbed onto the giant lamb and carried it it all the way to the car , watching for traffic, by her petite little self.

