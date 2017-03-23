A Teeny Tiny Dog Carries Her Enormous...

A Teeny Tiny Dog Carries Her Enormous Plush Lamb Out to the Car All By Herself

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Laughing Squid

A teeny-tiny Yorkshire terrier named Lucy in Daytona Beach Florida , went shopping with her human where she picked out for herself an enormous plush lamb easily two or three times her size and the excited little dog did everything she could to contain her excitement while her human paid for the toy. Once purchased, however, Lucy grabbed onto the giant lamb and carried it it all the way to the car , watching for traffic, by her petite little self.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Coat littering 23 hr grizz58 1
Molly brown Fri Lol 8
Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13) Thu John 12
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Mar 21 Grunt56 184
Company while visiting Mar 16 Richard 1
Gay life/men (May '15) Mar 16 Richard 6
Keva Matovina Mar 16 Port Orange 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Volusia County was issued at March 25 at 4:21AM EDT

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,365

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC