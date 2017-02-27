85,000 and counting: JetBlue drives increased traffic at Daytona airport
DAYTONA BEACH - In January of last year, hundreds of area leaders and residents filled the main terminal at Daytona Beach International Airport to welcome JetBlue's inaugural arriving flight here from New York. Since the launch of JetBlue Airway's daily nonstop New York-Daytona Beach flights, an estimated 85,000 people have used the service, according to Jay Cassens, director of business development for Daytona Beach International Airport.
