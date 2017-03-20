2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 First Drive

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 First Drive

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Digital Trends

With a 650 horsepower supercharged V8 under the hood and three pedals on the floor, we pointed the nose of the fastest factory-produced Camaro in model's fifty year history due south for a 500-mile shakedown. Heading from Charlotte, NC to Daytona Beach, FL, we settled in for a high speed jaunt of epic proportions, taking the long way whenever possible and seeking any winding back roads that might be able to get this coupe to break a sweat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Molly brown Sun Lisa 2
heather ball from jamestown ny Sun Lisa 5
Joeys Fri wondering 4
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Mar 1 Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov Mar 1 Steven 2
Helicopter over head? (Jun '13) Feb 28 Don 5
Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16) Feb 27 joe 3
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Volusia County was issued at March 06 at 2:53AM EST

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC