2 new medical centers to fill primary care void in East Volusia
The medically underserved east side of Volusia County has been a problem for health care providers with no easy solution. So when two regional medical centers saw an opportunity to expand in the area using a competitive federal grant, they both concluded that only one would be funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Molly brown
|2 hr
|Donna
|11
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|81 forever
|185
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|20 hr
|Pwm Harvey
|1
|Palm Coat littering
|Sat
|chouette
|2
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|12
|Company while visiting
|Mar 16
|Richard
|1
|Gay life/men (May '15)
|Mar 16
|Richard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC