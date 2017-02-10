Volusia special needs students get pr...

Volusia special needs students get prom of their own

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Courtney Widdison of Port Orange was ready for prom in her pale pink gown and sparkling tiara - all she needed was someone to escort her into the dance. The celebrity athlete and sports broadcaster made an appearance at the prom coined "Night to Shine" that was held Friday night for about 160 teens and adults with special needs and hundreds of volunteers at the Jim W. Henderson Administration building on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catrina Pavlov Fri Jason2 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Wed clarke 172
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan 24 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Jan 23 Visitors 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,648 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC