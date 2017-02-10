Volusia special needs students get prom of their own
Courtney Widdison of Port Orange was ready for prom in her pale pink gown and sparkling tiara - all she needed was someone to escort her into the dance. The celebrity athlete and sports broadcaster made an appearance at the prom coined "Night to Shine" that was held Friday night for about 160 teens and adults with special needs and hundreds of volunteers at the Jim W. Henderson Administration building on Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catrina Pavlov
|Fri
|Jason2
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Wed
|clarke
|172
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC