Volusia shelter plan scrutiny beginning

A new homeless shelter proposal, an altered and scaled down version of a failed plan pursued a few years ago, is about to be pitched to local governments to solicit their support. The new plan, chosen a little over a week ago by a fledgling nonprofit board that has only met a few times, calls for building two large, tent-like structures on Volusia County land off U.S. Highway 92 on the city's western rim.

