Volusia County sheriff lends a hand during baby birth outside Daytona hospital
DAYTONA BEACH - He thought he was just there to visit a friend, but Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood became part of an impromptu birthing team Thursday outside Halifax Health Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Thu
|joe
|3
|DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face
|Feb 22
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|go green
|173
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan '17
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC