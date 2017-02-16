Vet beaten for trying to protect turtle

Vet beaten for trying to protect turtle

Read more: WPTV Local News

Gary Blough of Daytona Beach, Florida, found three young men torturing a turtle outside his home on Tuesday afternoon. He claims one man picked up the turtle up and threw it "as hard as he could" on its shell.

