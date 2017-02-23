Val Demings, Chip Wile, Mike Chitwood talk issues
Rep. Val Demings talks to Ybeth Bruzual on "Political Connections" at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday on News 13. Topics include President Trump 's travel ban, the possible repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and the removal of transgender bathroom protection for students. Sen. Jack Latvala , R-Clearwater, talks with Al Ruechel about the future of Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida.
