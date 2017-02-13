To justify sales-tax increase, managers asked to ID road needs
As elected officials determine whether a sales tax is the right answer for dwindling road construction funds, city managers have been tasked with making a list of their top transportation needs. "It's homework time," said South Daytona Manager Joe Yarbrough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 8
|clarke
|172
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC