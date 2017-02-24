Texas murder suspect captured in Daytona Beach Shores
Smith told police that he shot and killed his uncle over a land dispute in which Smith's family was evicted, Fowler said. Joe Earl Smith, 50, was arrested Thursday night and booked into a corrections facility in Daytona Beach, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
