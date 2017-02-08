Slovak scientist receives award from American Ceramic Society

Slovak Academy of Sciences head, Pavol A ajgalA k, has been awarded the 2017 ECD Bridge Building Award by the American Ceramic Society. He received the award which had never before been bestowed upon any scientist from central and eastern Europe, in person at Daytona Beach, Florida as part of his working visit to the USA in January, SAV spokeswoman Monika HucA kovA told the TASR newswire on February 8. "Every scientist is pleased when someone recognises his work and it's not a common thing for a Slovak scientist to be awarded on American soil, so, of course, I'm pleased," A ajgalA k said, adding that the award will encourage him in his further work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.