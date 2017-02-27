Sleuthing out the tantalizing origins of a waterlogged 1929 CAM 25 cover

This 1929 contract airmail cover from Daytona Beach, Fla., to Tampa is missing its stamp and shows obvious signs of having been submerged in water. Pilot C.J. Faulkner works frantically to retrieve, from Florida's Halifax River, mail he was carrying aboard this crashed Pitcairn PA-5 Mailwing airplane.

