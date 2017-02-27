Sleuthing out the tantalizing origins...

Sleuthing out the tantalizing origins of a waterlogged 1929 CAM 25 cover

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Linn's Stamp News

This 1929 contract airmail cover from Daytona Beach, Fla., to Tampa is missing its stamp and shows obvious signs of having been submerged in water. Pilot C.J. Faulkner works frantically to retrieve, from Florida's Halifax River, mail he was carrying aboard this crashed Pitcairn PA-5 Mailwing airplane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Feb 23 joe 3
News DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face Feb 22 RuffnReddy 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Feb 16 go green 173
Catrina Pavlov Feb 10 Jason2 1
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
Best sushi in town? Jan '17 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan '17 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC