Police: 'Career criminal' suspected in abduction of girlfriend

DAYTONA BEACH - One of the city's most wanted is now a suspect in the abduction of a 26-year-old woman, who was violently forced inside a car by her attacker in front of the girl's family early Friday, police said. Shawn M. Adams, 22, is suspected of taking Kanisha R. Howard against her will around 1 a.m. in the 600 block of Aberdeen Street.

