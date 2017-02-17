Our View: Beyond shelter to housing
Until recently, the debate over the long-term solution to Volusia County's visible homeless problem broke down into two camps: Those who favored a long-term, comprehensive, come-as-you-are shelter on land near the middle of the county, and those who insisted the approach called “Housing First,” which moves homeless people quickly into permanent living situations, was the better approach. It's becoming increasingly obvious that both sides have merit.
