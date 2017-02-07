New apartments proposed for Daytona's Midtown
In about two years, one of the city's most poverty-ridden areas could have a new six-story building full of high-end apartments. The neighborhood just south of International Speedway Boulevard and east of Nova Road has been starved for new development for decades, so some are eager to see the proposed 82-unit structure rise above the dilapidated buildings that would surround it.
Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
