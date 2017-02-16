Nearly $1B Daytona Beach community inks Margaritaville as partner
A new massive mixed-use community now on the rise in Daytona Beach may soon become the place to watch the sun bake all of those active adults covered with oil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|go green
|173
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC