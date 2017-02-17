Mobile phone users left out of DeSantis' town hall call
Due to "an unacceptable error," an unknown number of people who signed up to take part in Thursday night's telephone town hall with U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis were unable to participate. Elizabeth Fusick, a DeSantis spokeswoman, said the company that conducted the town hall was at fault because it didn't call those who signed up with a mobile phone number.
