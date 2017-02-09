Lifeguards wanted: Volusia hiring 150...

Lifeguards wanted: Volusia hiring 150 for beach season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Applicants must be at least 16 years old on or before June 1, and must be able to swim 500 meters freestyle in under 10 minutes, swim 50 yards freestyle in under 30 seconds, and run a half-mile in under 3 minutes, 15 seconds. Candidates considered for hiring will undergo a background check, physical and drug screening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Catrina Pavlov 8 hr Jason2 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Wed clarke 172
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan 24 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Jan 23 Visitors 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC