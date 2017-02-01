Lane: Court says tats are free speech cities must allow
A Jimmy Buffett-quoting court ruling that opened the Key West tourist district to tattoo studios will bring changes to Daytona Beach, too. In the last days of 2016, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta ruled that tattooing is a First Amendment-protected act of expression.
