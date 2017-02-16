Lane: 70 years ago cycles roared back to the beach
The Daytona 200 motorcycle race had started here back in 1937, but like auto racing and Florida minor league baseball, stopped dead after Pearl Harbor. Motorcycle factories converted to war production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|4 hr
|go green
|173
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan 19
|Ken Luman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC