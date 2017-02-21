Kalamazoo man injured in FL race pit crash
A man from Kalamazoo and two other people in a pit area were injured when they were struck by a race car that hit a barrier and catapulted over a 10-foot fence at a dirt speedway near Daytona Beach, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Sunday's crash at Volusia Speedway Park left one victim in extremely critical condition.
