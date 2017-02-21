Kalamazoo man injured in FL race pit ...

Kalamazoo man injured in FL race pit crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A man from Kalamazoo and two other people in a pit area were injured when they were struck by a race car that hit a barrier and catapulted over a 10-foot fence at a dirt speedway near Daytona Beach, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Sunday's crash at Volusia Speedway Park left one victim in extremely critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back 22 hr joe 3
News DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face Wed RuffnReddy 1
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Feb 16 go green 173
Catrina Pavlov Feb 10 Jason2 1
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan '17 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Tornado
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,358 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC