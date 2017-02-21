Kalamazoo man injured in FL race pit crash

A man from Kalamazoo and two other people in a pit area were injured when they were struck by a race car that hit a barrier and catapulted over a 10-foot fence at a dirt speedway near Daytona Beach, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Sunday's crash at Volusia Speedway Park left one victim in extremely critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.