Help needed to save historic beachside house Lilian Place

DAYTONA BEACH - Despite the pounding it received from Hurricane Matthew, the Lilian Place 1884 Museum was closed for only one week after the destructive storm hit Volusia County on Oct. 7, but Matthew still left his mark on the beachside's oldest home. “This will have to be thrown away, I guess,” said Nancy Long, president and founder of Heritage Preservation Trust, running her fingers gently along the brim of a cream colored bonnet stained with specks of rust.

