Halifax to retrain ER personnel after beaten veteran had to walk home

A Gulf War veteran beaten by three men after he tried to help a turtle that was being tortured was not provided transportation home Halifax Health Medical Center, even though a hospital official said the facility does give cab fare to patients when the need arises. Halifax Health spokesman John Guthrie said this week in an email to The Daytona Beach News-Journal that while he could not specifically discuss the case of veteran Garry Blough, employees at the hospital would be retrained regarding transportation for patients.

