Grandparents charged in case of boy k...

Grandparents charged in case of boy killed by brother in Port Orange

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Daily Commercial

Authorities say they've arrested the grandparents of an 8-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed by his older brother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Commercial.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Feb 16 go green 173
Catrina Pavlov Feb 10 Jason2 1
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan 24 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Jan 23 Visitors 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan '17 Ken Luman 2
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC