Florida woman hits pedestrian who was 'in the way' A Florida woman...

Tuesday Feb 21

A Florida woman who "became upset" when a man was "in the way" of her car hit and injured the man with her vehicle before fleeing the scene, police said. According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal , Amanda Weaver, 28, of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly speeding in her silver Kia on Monday when she hit 19-year-old Anderson Cantres.

