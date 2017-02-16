Florida Navy Veteran Beaten For Trying To Save Turtle
Three suspects lifted the turtle off the ground and hurled it back to the pavement, trying to break its shell. Three suspects were arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida, Tuesday for allegedly beating a disabled veteran who attempted to stop them from torturing a turtle.
