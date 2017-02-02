FDOT hosts meeting to discuss US 92 Beachside Corridor Management study
The Florida Department of Transportation , is having a public information meeting for the US 92 Corridor Management Plan Study . The meeting is on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Peninsula Club located at 415 S. Peninsula Drive in Daytona Beach.
