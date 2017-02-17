DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-...

DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face

PALM COAST - After emails, phone calls and protests by the hundreds, local representatives of a liberal, grassroots advocacy group say they might finally get some face time with U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis - and not via phone or surrogate or Skype, either. Organizers of Indivisible Volusia-Flagler say DeSantis will meet with five representatives at 11:40 a.m. - for 20 minutes - at the congressman's Palm Coast office, 31 Lupi Ct. Group leaders hope to persuade DeSantis to support an independent investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's Russian ties, among other things.

