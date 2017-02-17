DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face
PALM COAST - After emails, phone calls and protests by the hundreds, local representatives of a liberal, grassroots advocacy group say they might finally get some face time with U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis - and not via phone or surrogate or Skype, either. Organizers of Indivisible Volusia-Flagler say DeSantis will meet with five representatives at 11:40 a.m. - for 20 minutes - at the congressman's Palm Coast office, 31 Lupi Ct. Group leaders hope to persuade DeSantis to support an independent investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's Russian ties, among other things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Feb 16
|go green
|173
|Catrina Pavlov
|Feb 10
|Jason2
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Best sushi in town?
|Jan 27
|The Browns
|1
|Best place to watch a game?
|Jan 24
|WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE
|2
|Sea side hotel
|Jan 23
|Visitors
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan '17
|Ken Luman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC