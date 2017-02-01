Daytona temps 4.6 degrees higher in r...

Daytona temps 4.6 degrees higher in record-setting January

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The mercury climbed above 75 degrees 17 days in Daytona Beach in January, giving local fashionistas few chances to show off their warm winter scarves and sweaters. The day-after-day warm temperatures, which set a new record high of 85 on Jan. 22, combined to send the overall average for the month soaring to 4.6 degrees above normal.  Despite a few cool fronts and the cool, drizzly weekend that ended the month,  the overall average temperature was 62.5 degrees, according to a monthly climate report by Derrick Weitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best sushi in town? Jan 27 The Browns 1
Best place to watch a game? Jan 24 WHITE SOUTHERN PRIDE 2
Sea side hotel Jan 23 Visitors 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
Marcos Jan 19 JKReds14 1
Scott J Nason Jan 15 Brett 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC