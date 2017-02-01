Daytona temps 4.6 degrees higher in record-setting January

The mercury climbed above 75 degrees 17 days in Daytona Beach in January, giving local fashionistas few chances to show off their warm winter scarves and sweaters. The day-after-day warm temperatures, which set a new record high of 85 on Jan. 22, combined to send the overall average for the month soaring to 4.6 degrees above normal. Despite a few cool fronts and the cool, drizzly weekend that ended the month, the overall average temperature was 62.5 degrees, according to a monthly climate report by Derrick Weitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

