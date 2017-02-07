Daytona police: 2 men arrested for making meth in RV by the river

DAYTONA BEACH - A man suspected of manufacturing and using meth told a detective the liquid in his mason jar was tea, police said. The jar's contents, which turned out to be a flammable, and other substances found Tuesday morning in the RV parked by the Halifax River were the components of a meth lab, according to a Daytona Beach police report.

